UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM felicitates new German chancellor Olaf Scholz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended felicitations to the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and said he looked forward to the strengthening of multifaceted partnership.

"Warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the Office of the Chancellor," he wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan said, "I look forward to working with Chancellor Scholz on further deepening and strengthening the long-standing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan & Germany".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Germany

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

11 minutes ago
 TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

27 minutes ago
 Champion boxer Waseem is a role model for young bo ..

Champion boxer Waseem is a role model for young boxers of country: Punjab Sports ..

45 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

47 seconds ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former pre ..

Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former president NPC

48 seconds ago
 18 mln families availing free medical treatment th ..

18 mln families availing free medical treatment through health card: Dr Faisal

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.