PM Felicitates New Office Bearers Of CPNE

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on their success in election.

The prime minisiter congratulated Kazam Khan on getting elected as President, Ghulam Nabi Chandio as Secretary General, Ayaz Khan as Senior Vice President and Tanvir Shaukat as Deputy Secretary General.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of the Council will continue to play their role to protect journalistic values and uphold high journalistic quality in Pakistan.

He said that he was hopeful that the newly elected leadership of CPNE will perform its obligation to protect rights of journalists throught its organization.

He said that it was matter of satisfaction that today on the day of press freedom, a new leadership of CPNE was elected and hopefully it would continue to play its positive and effective role for freedom of press.

