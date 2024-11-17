PM Felicitates Newly Elected President Of Balochistan Bar Association
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Mir Attaullah Lango on being elected as President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.
In a statement issued by the PM Office, he also congratulated other newly elected office bearers of the Bar.
The prime minister emphasized that the success of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association election will promote the welfare of the lawyers' community.
He lauded the commitment of the Bar Association to serving the Balochistan laywers' interests, upholding the Constitution and promoting the rule of law in the province.
PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that the newly elected team would work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and play a significant role in advancing justice and democracy in the country.
