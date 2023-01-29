PM felicitates newly elected Punjab BC office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his best wishes for newly elected Vice Chairman, Punjab Bar Council Basharat Ullah Khan and Chairman Executive Committee Tahir Shabir.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Asma Jehangir Group had always stood firm for the rule of law and strengthening of democracy in the country.

In a related tweet, he also assured of his government's unflinching support for the rule of law and welfare of legal fraternity.