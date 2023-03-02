UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Nigeria's Bola Ahmed On Winning Presidential Election

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PM felicitates Nigeria's Bola Ahmed on winning presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended felicitations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on winning the presidential election of Nigeria.

"My felicitations to Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria's presidential election," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Nigeria had maintained cordial ties that will see an upward momentum, particularly in areas of defence, trade and economy.

"My best wishes to the President-elect," he said.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 71, has earlier served as governor in Lagos between 1999 and 2007, where he is credited with pioneering reforms that led to the transformation of the state, now Nigeria's economic hub.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Lagos Nigeria Hub Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.