ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended felicitations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on winning the presidential election of Nigeria.

"My felicitations to Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria's presidential election," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Nigeria had maintained cordial ties that will see an upward momentum, particularly in areas of defence, trade and economy.

"My best wishes to the President-elect," he said.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 71, has earlier served as governor in Lagos between 1999 and 2007, where he is credited with pioneering reforms that led to the transformation of the state, now Nigeria's economic hub.