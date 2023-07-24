PM felicitates Pakistan cricket team for win in Asia Cup final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistan cricket team for winning Emerging Asia Cup by convincingly defeating India in the final.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Yet another exciting news from the sports arena.

This time it is our young cricketing heroes who downed India to win the crown of the Emerging Asia Cup. This just goes to show how passionate & resolute our youths are. I am determined more than ever before to prioritize the promotion of sports through maximum facilitation. Well done boys. Keep the flag high."