Open Menu

PM Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team For Win In Asia Cup Final

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

PM felicitates Pakistan cricket team for win in Asia Cup final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistan cricket team for winning Emerging Asia Cup by convincingly defeating India in the final.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Yet another exciting news from the sports arena.

This time it is our young cricketing heroes who downed India to win the crown of the Emerging Asia Cup. This just goes to show how passionate & resolute our youths are. I am determined more than ever before to prioritize the promotion of sports through maximum facilitation. Well done boys. Keep the flag high."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Social Media Twitter Young Resolute Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

11 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

2 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

5 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

6 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan