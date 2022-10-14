UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Pakistan Team On Winning T20 Tri-series

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PM felicitates Pakistan team on winning T20 Tri-series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the national cricket team on winning the T20 Tri-series.

"Congratulations to Team Pakistan for a great series win," he said in a tweet as Pakistan won the final against New Zealand by five wickets.

The prime minister lauded the "amazing" performance of the players that ended up in the victory of Pakistan.

"And what an amazing finish today with Nawaz, Haider and Harris playing significant role," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif wished success to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the T20 World Cup being held this month.

"All the best to Babar-11 for the upcoming T20 World Cup," he said.

