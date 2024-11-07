PM felicitates Pakistani cueist Asif on winning World Snooker Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif for winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship title for the third time.

In a thrilling final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Championship, Asif defeated Iran’s Asian champion Ali Ghareghozlou 5-3 to claim the title.

"Mohammad Asif has made the nation proud by clinching the World Snooker Championship title for the third time. Asif's family members and coach also deserve felicitation," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office statement.

Lauding the efforts by Mohammad Asif to win the title, he said Pakistan's capable youth were bringing fame to the country in the sports field. The government is also striving for world-class facilities for sportsmen as a priority to enable them to compete in international contests.