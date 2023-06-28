Open Menu

PM Felicitates Pakistani Expatriates, Muslim World On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:30 AM

PM felicitates Pakistani expatriates, Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday greeting the Pakistani expatriates as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha said the festival symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

"On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today," he wrote on Twitter.

He said Eid-ul-Azha fostered unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and created the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty.

He said a true observance of this day demanded of the Muslims to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the lives of the followers with peace and prosperity.

