(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the people as well as the doctors on the introduction of robotic surgery in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

"Alhamdulillah, the efforts for liver and kidney treatment in Pakistan are coming to fruition," the prime minister remarked.

He said the purpose of establishing PKLI was to provide a modern facility for the treatment of kidney and liver disease within the country.

At the PKLI, a world-class liver and kidney treatment facility has been made available in the country. PKLI will become the John Hopkins of Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister said that the PKLI could have progressed more if former chief justice Saqib Nisar had not intervened just to get a salary raise for his brother.

He hoped that the PKLI would play its role in reducing the mortality ratio and prevention of kidney and liver disease which was on surge in the country.

The current mortality ratio of kidney disease stands at 2.77 which needed to be addressed through effective measures.

The prime minister resolved that the government would establish PKLI-like state-of-the-art hospitals in other parts of the country.

He said that the previous government had been using the technology to target government institutions and political adversaries but the incumbent government used it for the public welfare as the provision of education and health facilities was its priority.

He said the course of public welfare has been revived which was disrupted in 2018.

"I will not give up the course of public welfare, whatsoever the cost is," he commented.