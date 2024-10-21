Open Menu

PM Felicitates Prabowo Subianto On Swearing In As Indonesia President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PM felicitates Prabowo Subianto on swearing in as Indonesia president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Prabowo Subianto on taking the oath as the eighth President of Indonesia.

Taking to X, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia had enjoyed fraternal ties, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

"I look forward to working closely with President Subianto to enhance our bilateral cooperation across all fields of mutual interest as well as to promote regional and global peace and security," the prime minister said.

