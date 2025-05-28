Open Menu

PM Felicitates President Aliyev, Azerbaijan Nation On Celebrating Independence Day

May 28, 2025

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations, on behalf of the people, Government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, to President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of their Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations, on behalf of the people, Government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, to President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of their Independence Day.

“Pakistan deeply values its close fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan—rooted in shared history, mutual trust, and unwavering support for each other. This year, it gives me great pleasure to be able to celebrate this historic day in Azerbaijan, alongside President Aliyev and our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

The prime minister further said that he was confident that under President Aliyev’s wise and sagacious leadership, their multi-dimensional partnership would continue to grow from strength to strength.

