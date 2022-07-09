UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates President Erdogan On Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 07:23 PM

PM felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul Azha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Turkiye on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Turkiye on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

During the course of their conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan. In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government's steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

While recalling his recent visit to Turkiye and warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the Prime Minister expressed his government's firm resolve to further enhance its bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

The Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022. He expressed his hope that the Turkish President's visit to Pakistan would open up new avenues to broaden and deepen trade and investment ties between the two fraternal countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Visit Tayyip Erdogan September From Government Best

Recent Stories

55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

35 seconds ago
 25,000 plastic bags distributed among citizens

25,000 plastic bags distributed among citizens

36 seconds ago
 Northwest Syria fears 'catastrophe' as cross-borde ..

Northwest Syria fears 'catastrophe' as cross-border aid at risk

39 seconds ago
 5 persons die in a road mishap at Upper Kohistan

5 persons die in a road mishap at Upper Kohistan

41 seconds ago
 394 vehicles fined for overcharging, over loading

394 vehicles fined for overcharging, over loading

6 minutes ago
 US Imposes Visa Ban on 28 Cuban Officials Over Cra ..

US Imposes Visa Ban on 28 Cuban Officials Over Crackdown on July 2021 Protests - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.