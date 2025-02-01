PM felicitates President Lukashenko over his re-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election to the Office of President.

The prime minister, on X handle, said that he was delighted to speak with Belarusian President and congratulated him on his re-election that reflected ‘the continued trust of his people in his leadership’.

“I look forward to continue working with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties, particularly in trade, commerce and investment for the prosperity for our two peoples,” he further posted.