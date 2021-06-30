UrduPoint.com
PM Felicitates President Xi; Lauds CPC Role In Nurturing Pak-China Friendship

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

PM felicitates President Xi; lauds CPC role in nurturing Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while felicitating President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday appreciated the role of CPC in nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.

Recalling that 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, he expressed optimism that friendship between Pakistan and China would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

In a message of felicitations to President Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of CPC, the prime minister highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history.

Paying rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership, he highlighted that China's liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party.

The Prime Minister lauded CPC's efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

He hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the 'Great Rejuvenation' of the Chinese nation.

