PM Felicitates President Xi On His Reelection As CPC Gen. Secretary

Published October 23, 2022

PM felicitates President Xi on his reelection as CPC gen. secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his reelection as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third term.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term.

"The prime minister further said that it was a glowing tribute to President Xi's sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.

