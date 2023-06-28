Open Menu

PM Felicitates Qatari Amir On Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:50 PM

PM felicitates Qatari Amir on Eid ul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone call with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Both leaders reciprocated warm wishes and felicitations on the holy occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"Pakistan and Qatar enjoy deep-rooted relations marked with shared faith, common aspirations and values. Both countries maintain multifaceted relations encompassing cooperation in the areas of energy, food security, defence, labour, IT and trade," it was further added.

Qatar hosts over 250,000 Pakistani diaspora, which contributes significantly towards the development of both nations.

