PM Felicitates Saudi Crown Prince For Winning FIFA World Cup 2024 Hosting Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over winning the rights to host FIFA World Cup 2034
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over winning the rights to host FIFA World Cup 2034.
On his X timeline, the prime minister termed it a landmark achievement which was a befitting recognition of Saudi Arabia's growing influence in global sports and its commitment to Vision 2030.
"Looking forward to a spectacular tournament!," he added.
