UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Saudi Crown Prince On Appointment As Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on his appointment as the prime minister.

In a tweet, the prime minister expressed his wishes for the further development of the Kingdom under the leadership of Mohammad bin Salman as the prime minister.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister, according to a royal decree as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.

