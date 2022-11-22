UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Saudi Crown Prince On FIFA World Cup Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince on FIFA World Cup win

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday conveyed his heartiest felicitations to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Saudi Arabia football team's historic win in a FIFA World Cup 2022 match

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday conveyed his heartiest felicitations to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Saudi Arabia football team's historic win in a FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Saudi Arabia made a history by staging the biggest upset in the world cup thriller against Argentina.

"What a game of football it was!" he added.

The prime minister said that they shared the happiness of their Saudi brothers and sisters on the great win.

Saudi Arabia stunned the two-time winner Argentina with 2-1 goals in one of the biggest shocks in the football world cup history during a thrilling Group C opener on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

