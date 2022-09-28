UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Saudi Princes On Becoming Prime Minister, Defence Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PM felicitates Saudi princes on becoming prime minister, defence minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on his appointment as the prime minister.

In a tweet, the prime minister expressed wishes for the further development of the Kingdom under the leadership of Mohammad bin Salman as the prime minister.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister, according to a royal decree as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.

The prime minister also extended felicitations to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his appointment as the defence minister of the Kingdom.

He wished the new defence minister every success in ensuring peace and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

