ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as prime minister of Kuwait.

In a tweet, PM Sharif said he looked forward to working with the new Kuwaiti prime minister.

"I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Kuwait fraternal relations, rooted deep in shared values and commonality of interests," he said.