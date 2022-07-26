UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf On Appointment As Kuwait's Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as prime minister of Kuwait.

In a tweet, PM Sharif said he looked forward to working with the new Kuwaiti prime minister.

"I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Kuwait fraternal relations, rooted deep in shared values and commonality of interests," he said.

