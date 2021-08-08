PM felicitates Shibli, his team on voting machines

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and his team over indigenously made electronic voting machines.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted after inspecting Pakistani-made electronic voting machines by the ministry of science & technology, "Looks like finally, we will have elections in Pakistan where all contestants will accept the results."