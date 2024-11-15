Open Menu

PM Felicitates Sri Lankan President On His Party's Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PM felicitates Sri Lankan President on his party's victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his heartfelt felicitations to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on resounding victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

"This is a testament to the confidence and trust that the people of Sri Lanka have reposed in his vision and leadership," the prime minister wrote on his X account.

He said Pakistan remained committed to further expanding its close and longstanding relations with Sri Lanka, which were based on mutual respect, shared values, and a long history of cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sri Lanka

Recent Stories

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

6 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

18 hours ago
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

18 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

18 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

18 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

18 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

18 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan