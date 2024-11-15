ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his heartfelt felicitations to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on resounding victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

"This is a testament to the confidence and trust that the people of Sri Lanka have reposed in his vision and leadership," the prime minister wrote on his X account.

He said Pakistan remained committed to further expanding its close and longstanding relations with Sri Lanka, which were based on mutual respect, shared values, and a long history of cooperation.