PM felicitates top brass of Armed Forces on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday contacted the top leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces to greet them on Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that the entire nation, including him, paid tribute to the Jawans of armed forces that were safeguarding the frontiers of the country.

He said under the professional leadership of the top brass of Pakistan Armed Forces, Jawans had been foiling the nefarious designs of enemies and terrorists.