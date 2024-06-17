Open Menu

PM Felicitates Top Brass Of Armed Forces On Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PM felicitates top brass of Armed Forces on Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday contacted the top leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces to greet them on Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that the entire nation, including him, paid tribute to the Jawans of armed forces that were safeguarding the frontiers of the country.

He said under the professional leadership of the top brass of Pakistan Armed Forces, Jawans had been foiling the nefarious designs of enemies and terrorists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army Media Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

15 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan