PM felicitates UAE govt, people on their 52nd National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Saturday congratulated the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 52nd National Day.

“I am delighted to be in Dubai for COP28 on this historic day. Pakistan is proud of the remarkable progress of our Emirati brothers,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

He also lauded the leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in transforming UAE into a global hub of trade, tourism and technology.

“We salute the wisdom and sagacity of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan who laid the foundation of the UAE.”

PM Kakar said, "Pakistan will remain an enduring partner of the UAE in this exciting journey towards progress and prosperity."