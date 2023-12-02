Open Menu

PM Felicitates UAE Govt, People On Their 52nd National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 06:31 PM

PM felicitates UAE govt, people on their 52nd National Day

Caretaker Prime Minister Saturday congratulated the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 52nd National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Saturday congratulated the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 52nd National Day.

“I am delighted to be in Dubai for COP28 on this historic day. Pakistan is proud of the remarkable progress of our Emirati brothers,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

He also lauded the leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in transforming UAE into a global hub of trade, tourism and technology.

“We salute the wisdom and sagacity of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan who laid the foundation of the UAE.”

PM Kakar said, "Pakistan will remain an enduring partner of the UAE in this exciting journey towards progress and prosperity."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Twitter UAE Dubai Rashid Progress United Arab Emirates Hub Government

Recent Stories

Suzuki van drivers create havoc in Abbottabad by o ..

Suzuki van drivers create havoc in Abbottabad by overcharging fares

2 minutes ago
 New polio case reported from KP

New polio case reported from KP

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commission in Australia hosts dinner ..

Pakistan High Commission in Australia hosts dinner for cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill four pro-Iran fighters in new ..

Israeli strikes kill four pro-Iran fighters in new Syria toll: monitor

2 minutes ago
 'My blood boils': Kissinger's bitter legacy in Sou ..

'My blood boils': Kissinger's bitter legacy in Southeast Asia

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed A ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram , SAPM discuss health fac ..

2 minutes ago
PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid pow ..

Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid power production's crosscutting i ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘CJP can’t be pressurized,’ the top judge se ..

50 minutes ago
 Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

11 minutes ago
 Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental ..

Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental initiatives

11 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data govern ..

Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data governance framework to tackle clima ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan