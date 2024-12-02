Open Menu

PM Felicitates UAE Leadership, People On 53rd National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his heartiest felicitations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they celebrate their 53rd National Day today

The prime minister took to the X, formerly Twitter, for expressing his warm and heartfelt regards on the occasion of the UAE's National Day annually observed on December 2.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed that Pakistan as a brotherly nation was proud of the UAE's remarkable journey of progress and prosperity founded on the wisdom and sagacity of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Today, that vision to achieve excellence through innovation and modernization is carried forward by my dear brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," the prime minister remarked.

He said that Pakistan had always remained a steadfast brother and partner of the UAE.

"Together, we will continue to strive to further strengthen our historical and fraternal ties and transform them into a mutually beneficial economic partnership. Long live Pakistan-UAE friendship!," the prime minister added.

