PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended greetings to the US President Joe Biden and American people on their Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan always deeply valued its relationship with the United States.

He said bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States have continued to expand and deepen over the past 75 years.

Shehbaz Sharif said the United States is one of Pakistan's major trading, defence and economic partners.

He further said both the countries have demonstrated pragmatism and wisdom to keep the course of their relations steady, which speaks of the dynamism of partnership.