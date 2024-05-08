Open Menu

PM Felicitates Vladimir Putin On Taking Oath As President Of Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM

PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time.

"I look forward to working closely with him for enhancing Pakistan-Russia cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Ha ..

Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations

6 minutes ago
 US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispu ..

US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispute over Rafah attack

4 minutes ago
 Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar

Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks

Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully depl ..

Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 08

4 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (Ma ..

4 minutes ago
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart

Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Min ..

Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister

4 minutes ago
 Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK ..

Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: ..

4 minutes ago
 Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Baha ..

Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lah ..

Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..

37 minutes ago
 Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral intere ..

Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan