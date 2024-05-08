PM Felicitates Vladimir Putin On Taking Oath As President Of Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time.
"I look forward to working closely with him for enhancing Pakistan-Russia cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
Recent Stories
Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations
US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispute over Rafah attack
Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar
Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks
Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 08
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (Ma ..
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart
Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: ..
Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..
Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations6 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 084 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart4 minutes ago
-
Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar4 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other schemes37 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of Jimmy Engineer's artworks starts at NCA37 minutes ago
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed1 hour ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar1 hour ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago