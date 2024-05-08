PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia for the fifth time.

"I look forward to working closely with him for enhancing Pakistan-Russia cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.