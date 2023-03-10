UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Xi Jinping On Being Elected As President Of China For Third Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 12:41 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended felicitations to Xi Jinping on being re-elected as President of China for the third time.

The Prime Minister said the government and people of Pakistan congratulate President Xi Jinping on being elected as the President of China for the next five years.

He said the confidence of the Chinese people and parliament in President Xi Jinping is a recognition of his extraordinary leadership skills.

Shehbaz Sharif said President Xi Jinping has become a symbol of China's development and people's prosperity.

The PM said under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is making remarkable achievements in every field, including education, health, agriculture, innovation, and technology.

