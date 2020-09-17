ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga on his election and expressed desire to work closely with his government.

"I look forward to working with him for further strengthening Pakistan-Japan friendship and our increasing cooperation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Yoshihide Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe who resigned last month from the post citing health reasons.