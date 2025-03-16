PM Flays Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the firing on the convoy of Member Provincial Assembly Jam Mehtab Dahar.
The premier expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mehtab's guard in the incident.
He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.
