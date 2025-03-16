Open Menu

PM Flays Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PM flays firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the firing on the convoy of Member Provincial Assembly Jam Mehtab Dahar.

The premier expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mehtab's guard in the incident.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Recent Stories

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

21 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

1 hour ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

3 hours ago
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

4 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan