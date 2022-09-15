PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations, Senate body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Thursday briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change that the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund received Rs3.3 billion donations so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Thursday briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change that the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund received Rs3.3 billion donations so far.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held with Senator Seemee Ezdi in chair.

The Senate body was briefed by the NDMA about total damage caused by recent floods and funds and assistance received by the government of Pakistan from international community for the flood affected areas.

The NDMA officials told the committee that, as of September 11 evaluations, a total of 1,412 persons lost their lives, around 1,749,532 houses partially or completely damaged and estimated 771,141 livestock was washed away in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan,Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in this unprecedented flood.

On the occasion, Senator Taj Haider said that climate change was a major issue for the country and construction of check dams, revival of natural water ways was necessary to lessen the disastrous effects of the floods.

Ministry of Climate Change also briefed the senate committee about National Hazardous and Waste Management Policy.

The committee also discussed the steps taken by Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II) project in reducing flood risks and prevents casualties resulting from it.

The officials of GLOF-II project apprised the committee that the phenomenon geographically operates in 10 districts of Gilgit Baltistan, eight districts of KP and their Primary work included warning to locals regarding floods,creation of community based disaster risk management centres and safe heavens,conduct awareness session for locals, creation and maintenance of gabion walls and irrigation channels for the reduction of the floods damages.

"Procurement of early warning system is in process which will provides exact data about floods and will be helpful in preventing the loss of life and property in the nothern areas," they added. The committee appreciated their work and assured full support to them.

While deliberating on the matter of recent incident of Forest fire in KP, Chairperson Senator Semee Ezdi stated that Pakistan was already listed among the top most vulnerable countries due to climate change and there was a dire need of joint effort for preservation of forest owing to their importance for our ecosystem. She also directed the secretaries of forest department of all four provinces to brief the senate body about their policies and efforts for the preservation of forest.