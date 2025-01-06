PM, FM and Interior Minister summoned in Greek boat tragedy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Local lawyer alleges negligence in Greek boat incident that resulted in deaths of Pakistani citizens

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) A sessions court on Monday summoned the prime minister, foreign minister and interior minister in connection with the Greek boat tragedy.

Muhammad Ali Shah, a local lawyer, approached the court to file a case against the prime minister, foreign minister and advisor to the prime minister, alleging negligence in the Greek boat incident that resulted in the deaths of Pakistani citizens.

The lawyer submitted that due to the government negligence, the unemployed Pakistanis resorted to illegal means to leave the country. He further stated that the government’s writ was failed which resulted in the loss of 75 Pakistani lives, holding the officials responsible for this tragedy.

He asked the court to order registration of a case against the responsible government officials at the Rohri Police Station.

An additional district and sessions judge-II summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to appear on January 15.

The court has also summoned the SSP Sukkur.

The court issued a notice to Speaker of the National Assembly and summoned Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Interior Minister.