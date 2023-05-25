UrduPoint.com

PM, FM Discuss Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 09:56 PM

PM, FM discuss political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here met Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and held a detailed consultation on the present political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here met Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and held a detailed consultation on the present political situation.

The prime minister appreciated the foreign minister for exposing all over the world, the false propaganda of India on Kashmir and its condemnable attempt to give a wrong impression to the world by calling recent meeting of G-20 in the occupied valley.

He also praised Bilawal Bhutto for effectively espousing the aspirations of Kashmiris during his address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir issue was the unfinished agenda of partition of the sub-continent, he said adding the nefarious attempts of India to claim the Occupied Kashmir as its part would never succeed.

Shehbaz Sharif said heart of every Pakistani beat for his Kashmiri brothers.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

2 minutes ago
 LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person i ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

7 minutes ago
 Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-D ..

Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-Decades Impact on Global Econom ..

7 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Ministry Dismisses Reports About ..

Italian Interior Ministry Dismisses Reports About Being Targeted by Cyber Attack

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.