PM, FM grieved over deaths in Lahore blast; report sought from Punjab Govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives in a blast that took place in Lahore earlier in the day.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to extend the best medical facilities to those injured.

He also sought a report on the incident from the Punjab Government.

According to media reports, at least two persons were killed and several others injured in the blast in Lahore's Anarkali area. The police authorities and the technical teams were yet ascertaining the nature of the explosion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condoled over the casualties in the blast and said comprehensive investigation was underway to find out the causes of the blast.

He also prayed for peace of the departed souls and sympathized with the bereaved families.