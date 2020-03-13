UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Focal Person On Panagahs Called On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

PM focal person on Panagahs called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Panagahs, Naseem-ur-Rehman Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed matters relating to Panagahs (Shelter Homes)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on Panagahs, Naseem-ur-Rehman Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed matters relating to Panagahs (Shelter Homes).

PM focal person appreciated the efforts of provincial government for building safe, secure and sustainable shelter for the poor and needy.

Speaking on the occasion, KP CM confirmed his support to make sure the vision of prime minister for establishing a true welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

Later, Naseem ur Rehman called on Secretary Social Welfare Idrees Khan and discussed proposals and suggestion for successful implementation of Panagah program.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Government

Recent Stories

Czechs close borders from March 16 over virus spre ..

8 minutes ago

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remanded in NAB custody

8 minutes ago

Karachi's infrastructural uplift vital to boost ex ..

8 minutes ago

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricke ..

8 minutes ago

European stocks, oil prices recover after rout

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.