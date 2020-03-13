PM focal person on Panagahs called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on Panagahs, Naseem-ur-Rehman Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed matters relating to Panagahs (Shelter Homes).

PM focal person appreciated the efforts of provincial government for building safe, secure and sustainable shelter for the poor and needy.

Speaking on the occasion, KP CM confirmed his support to make sure the vision of prime minister for establishing a true welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

Later, Naseem ur Rehman called on Secretary Social Welfare Idrees Khan and discussed proposals and suggestion for successful implementation of Panagah program.