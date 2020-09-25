PM following footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a very visionary leader and following the footsteps of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who wanted to make Pakistan a modern Islamic state.

Talking to a news channel, he said despite severe criticism the prime minister took some bold decisions during covid-19 Pandemic and opted to impose smart lockdown instead of complete lockdown.

Doctors, Para Medical staff, security agencies and political leaders worked really very hard to contain the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, he added.

He said the Prime Minister has joined politics with a noble cause to change the lives of common man. Ehsaas project is launched for the betterment of the most neglected segments of the society.

The minister said corruption and injustice are the most threatening evils of the society and the government is committed to reduce the menace of corruption from the country, adding the transparent accountability is the foremost priority of the government.

