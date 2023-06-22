PM Football Men Talent Hunt Youth Sports trials kick off

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The trials of Football Men Talent Hunt Youth sports League under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme hosted by the University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Lahore kicked off at the UoS Football cricket Ground here on Thursday.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presided over the inaugural ceremony while Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Ilyas Tariq, Director Sports UoS Ahmad Khan Haral, Director Sports LCWU Sumaira Sattar, District General Secretary of PML(N) Rana Munawar Ghaus and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas lauding the PM Youth Programme, said the programme was paving way for youth to get opportunities and success.

The trials are being conducted across the Punjab to hunt the talented athletes for both men and womenleague, whereas, thousands of young football players aging between 15 to 25 years participating in thetrials and showing their skills.