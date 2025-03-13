PM For A Roadmap To Take Pak-Uzbek Trade Volume To $2bln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to USD 2 billion, as had been agreed between the leadership of both countries.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, who paid a courtesy call on him here, particularly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan in mining and minerals, railways, including the Trans Afghan Railways project, Special Economic Zones, banking, tourism, culture and renewable energy.
He conveyed his warm greetings, through the ambassador, to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and expressed his deepest gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their recent visit to Tashkent last month.
Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his complete satisfaction at the excellent progress made between the two countries during his visit, which included the formation of a High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the signing of a number of important agreements and MOUs in various fields.
He told the envoy that upon his return from Tashkent, he had tasked the ministers of relevant areas to ensure prompt follow-up on the decisions taken by the two leaders.
The ambassador told the prime minister that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was fully committed to strengthening Uzbekistan’s ties with Pakistan and to transform the excellent political relations between the two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties.
He also shared that President Mirziyoyev had accepted the prime minister’s invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year, the dates for which would be worked out between the two sides.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for a roadmap to take Pak-Uzbek trade volume to $2bln6 minutes ago
-
All 33 terrorists of Jaffar Express attack killed, hostages rescued: ISPR10 hours ago
-
Armed men gun down motorcyclist in Attock10 hours ago
-
DC Kohat cracks down on illegal mining10 hours ago
-
JKLF condemns India's ban on Kashmiri outfits, demands repeal10 hours ago
-
Assistant Commissioner cracks down on profiteering11 hours ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab visits Walled City for iced yogurt drink11 hours ago
-
Two arrested in Rs. 190.77 million wheat theft case11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express11 hours ago
-
PM appreciates Pak Army, security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation11 hours ago
-
Enemy country supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Asif11 hours ago