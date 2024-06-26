PM For A Special Focus On Promotion Of Alternative Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for a special focus on the promotion of alternative energy, particularly solar energy, besides directing the authorities concerned to formulate a strategy for Thar coal gasification.
He, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the Petroleum Division, said Thar coal was significant to cope with Pakistan's energy needs and instructed taking measures to transport Thar coal to other parts of the country through rail network.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that despite minimal carbon footprints, Pakistan was among the top five vulnerable countries and that measures were being taken to mitigate the climate change impacts by promoting products based on alternative energy.
It was told that a strategy would be formulated to enhance production of tight gas and smart meters would be installed to curb gas and oil theft.
The meeting was told that a policy was being formulated to promote electric bikes and vehicles, and domestic electric appliances.
Moreover, the proposals for deregulating the petroleum sector would be worked out besides digitizing the petrol and gas exploration.
The Petroleum Division authorities said that steps were being taken to enhance competitiveness in the petroleum sector, promotion of bio-fuels, and enhancing the local production of oil and gas.
Federal Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsas Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Let Kashmiris decide their future under ‘unrestricted’ self-determination right: Dr. Fai10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 110 liters adulterated milk10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation meets IAHRA representative, briefs about prejudiced judicial system in IIOJK30 minutes ago
-
Police torture ended youth’s life30 minutes ago
-
Action directed against absent doctors at Dir Lower40 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life50 minutes ago
-
ATH admin releases inquiry report on viral medicine video2 hours ago
-
DC urges people to cooperate for peace during Muharram2 hours ago
-
77 heatwave centres/camps established in city to provide relief to general public2 hours ago
-
Test conducted for Int'l Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Program12 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant12 hours ago
-
Conducive environment, stability vital to bring investment: Sherry Rehman12 hours ago