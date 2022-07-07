PM for accelerated rescue, relief operation in rain-affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate rescue and relief efforts in the areas affected by heavy rains and floods in different parts of the country, particularly Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed grief over the loss of life and property caused by the rains and consequent floods. He asked the chief ministers of the provinces to prioritize the provision of assistance to the rain and flood affected people, besides personally supervising the operation.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial disaster management authorities to speed up the emergency measures in coordination with the provincial governments and relevant departments.

He also instructed the relevant departments to accelerate relief and rescue operation in Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin, Harnai, Khushnub, Qamaruddin, Muslim Bagh and other affected areas.

He also directed for providing immediate relief to the people who had lost their houses due to the heavy rains.

The prime minister also called for a better coordination to carry out relief and rescue operation in Sindh, particularly Karachi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, besides providing the best medical facilities to the injured and the relocation of the affected people to safe areas.

He asked the authorities concerned to carry out a survey of the affected areas so that a mechanism could be developed for compensation to the affected people.

The prime minister also asked the ministers and parliamentarians to ensure coordination in the rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas.