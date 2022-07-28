PM for addressing ongoing flooding issue from climate change perspective

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was facing the challenges of climate change and stressed the need for addressing the problem of current flash flooding from the same perspective.

"Our ongoing floods and torrential rains need to be seen from that angle," he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif mentioned that climate change was a reality that was greatly impacting Pakistan.

"Climate change is an undeniable reality of our times and has serious consequences for developing countries like Pakistan," he said.

The prime minister said the government was aligning its development goals with the requirements of climate change.

Pakistan has been experiencing an unprecedented heatwave and a series of extreme climate events ranging from flash floods to forest fires.

The country has long ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, which tracks the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather events.

To address the issue, the vision of the government is to mainstream climate change in the vulnerable sectors of the economy and to steer Pakistan towards climate resilient development.