UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Adhering To Iqbal's Thought For Seeking Solution To Social, Political Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:53 PM

PM for adhering to Iqbal's thought for seeking solution to social, political challenges

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the countrymen to revert to the thought and philosophy of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal to seek solution to the social, economic and political issues confronting the country and Muslim Ummah.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the countrymen to revert to the thought and philosophy of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal to seek solution to the social, economic and political issues confronting the country and Muslim Ummah.

In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed today, the prime minister said adherence to the Iqbal's teachings was essential to develop Pakistan as a progressive and Islamic welfare state to promote the Muslim cultural identity besides exhibiting the high moral values which were founded in the State of Madina.

He said the whole nation paid tribute to the great poet and thinker on his birth anniversary who had guided the Muslims of the subcontinent to have an independent Islamic state when they were being made subject to the repression by Hindu majority.

He said the thought of Allama Iqbal had given the Muslims a ray of hope which led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister said Allama Iqbla's thought were of universal character which identified the issues faced by the Muslim world besides suggesting their solution.

The concept of Khudi (self-esteem) given by the great poet gave a great strength to the Muslims following which they could also regain their lost stature in the comity of nations.

He said the nation as well as the Muslim world has faced numerous challenges and through his far-sightedness, Allama Iqbal had already pointed out the very individual and collective issues.

Besides highlighting the modern day needs, Allama Iqbal had also called for bringing social harmony by practicing the democratic values and principles of the development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Moral Muslim

Recent Stories

Indian top court issues verdict in favor of Hindus ..

12 minutes ago

PCFC discusses wider horizons for trade and logist ..

29 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry declares verdict of Indian SC on Ba ..

10 minutes ago

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of cou ..

20 minutes ago

India should change its Kashmir policy if it wants ..

20 minutes ago

Could cannabis use help avert depression in PTSD?

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.