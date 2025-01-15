Open Menu

PM For An Active Role Of All Institutions To Curb Human Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed all the relevant institutions to play an active role in curbing human smuggling and take strict legal action against the perpetrators defaming the country through their heinous business.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the measures against human smuggling, instructed to address the shortage of manpower in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and ensure effective screening of those traveling abroad at the airports.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to run an awareness campaign on illegal foreign travel and human smuggling. He also called for seeking Interpol's support for the extradition of most wanted criminals involved in human smuggling.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that several human smugglers had been arrested from June 2023 to December 2024. Many government officials have been dismissed for facilitating the crime while several others face disciplinary proceedings.

The prime minister was apprised of the punitive measures being taken against the government officials involved in human smuggling. Besides the assets of human smugglers worth Rs500 million had been confiscated and a process was underway for more such confiscations.

It was also told that special prosecutors had been appointed to prosecute the human smugglers.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

