PM For An Active Role Of All Institutions To Curb Human Smuggling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed all the relevant institutions to play an active role in curbing human smuggling and take strict legal action against the perpetrators defaming the country through their heinous business.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the measures against human smuggling, instructed to address the shortage of manpower in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and ensure effective screening of those traveling abroad at the airports.
The prime minister directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to run an awareness campaign on illegal foreign travel and human smuggling. He also called for seeking Interpol's support for the extradition of most wanted criminals involved in human smuggling.
During the briefing, the prime minister was told that several human smugglers had been arrested from June 2023 to December 2024. Many government officials have been dismissed for facilitating the crime while several others face disciplinary proceedings.
The prime minister was apprised of the punitive measures being taken against the government officials involved in human smuggling. Besides the assets of human smugglers worth Rs500 million had been confiscated and a process was underway for more such confiscations.
It was also told that special prosecutors had been appointed to prosecute the human smugglers.
Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Lahore arrests seven in major hawala-hundi operation1 minute ago
-
PM for an active role of all institutions to curb human smuggling2 minutes ago
-
Maximum cultivation of cotton crop stressed2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two members of organized theft gang2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra unveils week of cultural celebrations2 minutes ago
-
PTA addressing customers complaints timely: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
SWMC reviews matters2 minutes ago
-
Afghan refugees' delegation calls on PCAR2 minutes ago
-
Haripur University organizes "Citrus Gala"2 minutes ago
-
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews police performance in high-level meetings32 minutes ago
-
Govt reduces 45 % power tariff for electric vehicle charging stations52 minutes ago