PM For Another Contact With Opposition On Electoral Reforms: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed [the government team] to make another contact with opposition parties on the proposed electoral reforms.

In a tweet, he said Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan would brief [the PM] about the main features of electoral reforms after holding a meeting with the legal team of the opposition parties and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister said the Attorney General would present a report containing the opposition's suggestions on electoral reforms to the prime minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

