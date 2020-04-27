ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed his government to formulate anti-COVID 19 strategies considering the needs of all social segments, particularly the poor, ridding the country of previous tendency of pro-rich policies.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the prime minister said the government had to maintain a balance between the prevention against coronavirus and sustainability of economic process.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Hamad Azhar, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Omar Ayub, special assistants Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Moeed Yousuf, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and senior officials.

The SAPM on health apprised the meeting of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, new coronavirus cases, and the ratio of fatality and recovery.

The meeting was told that Pakistan's ratio of new cases and recovery was lesser than that of the world.

Industries Minister Hamad Azhar briefed the meeting about the opening of steel and other industries as had been decided as part of the strategy for the the construction industry.

He also apprised the participants about the Rs 75 billion package for the labourers and workers designed in collaboration with the industries ministry and the Ehsaas Programme to target up to six million people.

He said the government would bear the utility bills of small businesses for three months.

The NDMA chief briefed the meeting about the availability of testing kits, protection equipment, N95 masks, ventilators and other items required during the anti-COVID operations.

The prime minister told the meeting that the government had finalized the policy regarding allowing Tarawih prayer at mosques after consultation with the Ulema, who had also taken the responsibility of its true implementation.

He said maintaining the social distancing for protection against the coronavirus was everyone's responsibility. He instructed the government to formulate any strategy for upcoming days of Holy Month of Ramazan keeping in view the public needs.