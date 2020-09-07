UrduPoint.com
PM for better coordination among all federal, provincial institutions to tackle challenges of climate change

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need of better coordination among all the concerned Federal and provincial institutions to tackle the challenges of climate change.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Floods here.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Chairman Flood Commission, Director General Meteorological Department and other senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by provincial Chief Secretaries through video-link.

The Prime Minister directed the Chairman NDMA to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa in coordination with the provincial governments so that relief activities could be further improved and a joint strategy could be formed by the federal and provincial governments regarding the compensation for damages.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the prime minister about the current monsoon, situation of rains in various parts of the country, losses of life and property and the relief activities being carried by NDMA.

The Meteorological Department and Flood Commission authorities told the prime minister that due to the recent monsoon, majority parts of the country particularly Sindh and Balochistan received more rains this year.

About the rivers situation, it was told that all the country's rivers at present were flowing at medium levels.

The Prime Minister was informed that as all the dams had filled to their full capacity due to recent rains the availability of water in the country would remain satisfactory.

Provincial Chief Secretaries apprised the meeting of human and material losses caused by the recent rains in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa and Balochistan provinces and the relief activities.

The meeting was told by the concerned authorities that as the current spell of monsoon would subside by the middle of September, there were little chances of more floods in the country.

The meeting was also briefed about the relief activities being carried out by Pakistan Army.

