PM for boosting trade, investment ties with Italy in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anawaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, acknowledging Pakistan’s longstanding friendly ties with Italy, emphasized the need to boost trade, investment and cooperation in diverse areas, including migration, mobility, agricultural technology, education and tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese who paid a farewell call on him, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

The Italian ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan.

He also briefed Prime Minister Kakar on key developments during his tenure.

The ambassador lauded the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy’s economic development.

The prime minister wished the outgoing ambassador success in his future endeavours.