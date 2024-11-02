PM For Bringing Israel To Justice For Killing Journalists In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the international community and various organizations to bring Israel to justice for the massacre of journalists in Gaza.
Despite international conventions, dozens of journalists in Gaza were deliberately killed to obstruct the truth, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.
He emphasized that journalists from across the world including Pakistan work day and night to keep the world informed.
"Unfortunately, journalists have to endure various dangers, hardships, and difficulties in pursuit of truth," he regretted.
Besides working in peace, he said the journalists also risked their lives reporting even in conflict zones and during wars.
These advocates of truth face restrictions, violence, threats, kidnappings, and even murder, he said adding "Without the protection of journalists, freedom of the press cannot be achieved".
"Our government has taken priority measures to ensure the protection and rights of journalists," he stated.
The prime minister said Pakistani journalists had made immense sacrifices for democracy, adherence to the Constitution, and the rule of law.
"The Journalist and Media Workers Protection Act 2021 was passed to protect journalists and media workers.”
PM Shehbaz said health insurance for journalists was also an important initiative of the Federal government for their protection.
"We are committed to preventing crimes against journalists, ensuring punishment for perpetrators, and safeguarding journalists in Pakistan," the prime minister assured.
He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and access to information, and the government of Pakistan was dedicated to ensuring these rights.
Recent Stories
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police intensifies crackdown on criminal activities9 minutes ago
-
A.G Chandio remembered on his birthday18 minutes ago
-
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?24 minutes ago
-
Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 8 lakh recovered28 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Zarina Baloch on Nov 228 minutes ago
-
141 new dengue cases registered on Saturday48 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles over demise of mother of APP Urdu Director Abdul Jabbar Zakria48 minutes ago
-
Murder accused held after one year58 minutes ago
-
Acting President urges global community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against journalist ..59 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui says Imran Khan's expectations will be shattered1 hour ago
-
Daylong medical camp held1 hour ago
-
Journalists in IIOJK face harsh victimization for reporting truth: Report1 hour ago